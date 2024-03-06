Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF accounts for approximately 5.5% of Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $9,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCR. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth $388,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCR stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $310.39. The stock had a trading volume of 27,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,614. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $230.16 and a 12-month high of $317.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $302.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.03.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

