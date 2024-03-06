iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) is Theory Financial LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Theory Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,020 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up 4.6% of Theory Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Theory Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $7,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MBB. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 49,032.6% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 22,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 22,555 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,841,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,551,000 after purchasing an additional 131,566 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,285,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,637 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 49,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,314,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,175 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.69. 1,233,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,555,454. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $85.28 and a twelve month high of $96.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.70 and a 200-day moving average of $90.85.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.2921 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

