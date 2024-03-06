Alethea Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alethea Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $26,794.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,646.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 48,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total transaction of $6,836,407.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,495. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $26,794.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,646.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 208,482 shares of company stock worth $29,622,250. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $1.13 on Wednesday, reaching $132.65. 12,269,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,586,813. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.27. The company has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.94 and a 12 month high of $155.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.33.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

