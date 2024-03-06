Worth Venture Partners LLC Reduces Position in FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NOTE)

Worth Venture Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NOTE – Free Report) by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,298 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC’s holdings in FiscalNote were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in FiscalNote in the second quarter valued at $109,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in FiscalNote by 2,632.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 301,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 290,471 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in FiscalNote by 391.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 144,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares during the period. Certuity LLC purchased a new stake in FiscalNote in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FiscalNote during the third quarter worth about $277,000. 42.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Tim Hwang sold 29,284 shares of FiscalNote stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total value of $53,296.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,808,999 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,378.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 132,939 shares of company stock valued at $177,857. Company insiders own 50.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BTIG Research downgraded FiscalNote from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FiscalNote currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

FiscalNote Price Performance

Shares of NOTE stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 807,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,597. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $4.51. The stock has a market cap of $275.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average of $1.53.

About FiscalNote

(Free Report)

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc operates as technology company. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships.

