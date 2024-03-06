Alethea Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Alethea Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000. General Mills comprises 0.5% of Alethea Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,713,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,559,000 after buying an additional 279,268 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of General Mills by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,076,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,986,000 after buying an additional 216,622 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,594,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,334,000 after buying an additional 257,174 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 123,599.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,723,000 after buying an additional 11,067,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 0.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,907,000 after buying an additional 75,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of GIS stock traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $64.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,705,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,926,502. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.28 and its 200-day moving average is $64.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.64. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $90.89.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,523,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

