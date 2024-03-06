Worth Venture Partners LLC Sells 13,000 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Worth Venture Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BDN. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 294,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,161,000 after buying an additional 42,928 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 23.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 42,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 7,935 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 15.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 7,924 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 55.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 90,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 32,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 510,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Brandywine Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BDN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.36. 662,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,519,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $5.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.58.

Brandywine Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.76%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -52.17%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BDN

Brandywine Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.