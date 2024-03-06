Alethea Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Alethea Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000. Consolidated Edison makes up about 0.5% of Alethea Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth approximately $680,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 22.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,579,000 after purchasing an additional 190,138 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 54.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ED traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.04. 431,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,831,879. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.46 and a 1-year high of $100.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.50. The company has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.35.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.24%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ED shares. KeyCorp raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.89.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

