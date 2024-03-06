Worth Venture Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Augmedix, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGX)

Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Augmedix, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AUGX. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Augmedix during the third quarter valued at $1,250,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Augmedix in the 3rd quarter worth $473,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Augmedix during the third quarter worth about $190,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Augmedix by 42.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 19,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Augmedix in the third quarter worth about $48,000. 71.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Evercore ISI started coverage on Augmedix in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set an “inline” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AUGX traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,851. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.84. Augmedix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $6.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of -0.14.

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live that provides synchronous medical note documentation and point of care support; Augmedix Notes that offers asynchronous medical documentation based upon previously recorded visits; Augmedix Prep that provides patient demographics, past medical history, medication changes and other points from the patient's health record; and Augmedix Go, a self-service mobile software application.

