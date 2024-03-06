4,486 Shares in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Bought by Alethea Capital Management LLC

Alethea Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,486 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000. Garmin makes up approximately 0.6% of Alethea Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 14.0% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 62,431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,570,000 after purchasing an additional 7,683 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Garmin by 1,280.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 103,891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,930,000 after purchasing an additional 96,365 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its position in shares of Garmin by 697.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 18,881 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 16,512 shares during the period. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Garmin by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in Garmin by 15.8% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 152,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,019,000 after buying an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of Garmin in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total transaction of $137,849.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,411,649.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total value of $2,110,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 728,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,532,367.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total value of $137,849.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,411,649.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,571 shares of company stock worth $5,624,144 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Trading Up 0.5 %

GRMN stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.84. 353,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,780. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $93.52 and a 1-year high of $141.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.97.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.32. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 24.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is 43.52%.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Fitness, Outdoor, Aviation, Marine, and Auto. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; and fitness accessories.

