Alethea Capital Management LLC Invests $427,000 in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Alethea Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000. WEC Energy Group accounts for about 0.5% of Alethea Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 563.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,757,000 after buying an additional 1,121,075 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 17.0% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,316,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,157,000 after purchasing an additional 772,372 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth $47,400,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,379,000 after purchasing an additional 488,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth $42,678,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $2,925,694.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 274,782 shares in the company, valued at $21,622,595.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total transaction of $223,258.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,402,131.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $2,925,694.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 274,782 shares in the company, valued at $21,622,595.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WEC. StockNews.com lowered WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 1.9 %

WEC traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 633,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420,354. The stock has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.40. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.13 and a fifty-two week high of $99.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.56 and its 200-day moving average is $82.11.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.835 per share. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.15%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.