Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Shares Sold by Worth Venture Partners LLC

Worth Venture Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Free Report) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,897 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,403 shares during the quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC’s holdings in Asure Software were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Asure Software by 6.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Asure Software by 50.7% in the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Asure Software by 52.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Asure Software by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

ASUR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Asure Software from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Asure Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Asure Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

ASUR stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $9.31. 81,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,340. The stock has a market cap of $237.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.74. Asure Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $17.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.21 and a 200-day moving average of $9.17.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software and services in the United States. It helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; human resource compliance that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service, applicant tracking, onboarding, and compliance; and Asure Time & Attendance, which provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

