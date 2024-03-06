Worth Venture Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Worth Venture Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,579 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC’s holdings in Zeta Global were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZETA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Zeta Global by 326.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,223,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,850,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295,574 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zeta Global by 275.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,128,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,227,902 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Zeta Global by 234.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,292,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,812 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 89.1% during the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,359,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 6,235.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,002,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,371,000 after purchasing an additional 986,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZETA shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zeta Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Zeta Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zeta Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Zeta Global Stock Up 0.7 %

ZETA stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.12. 452,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,355,233. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.21. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $11.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.73.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.36). Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 123.59% and a negative net margin of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Satish Ravella sold 5,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total transaction of $48,874.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,295.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 36.14% of the company’s stock.

About Zeta Global

(Free Report)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

