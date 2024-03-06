Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Shares of TSE:GXE traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$0.67. 111,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,967. Gear Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.60 and a 52 week high of C$1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.73. The company has a market cap of C$175.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 3.79.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.05). Gear Energy had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The business had revenue of C$37.52 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gear Energy will post 0.1236162 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GXE has been the subject of several research reports. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Gear Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of Gear Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

