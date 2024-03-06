Old North State Trust LLC Sells 98 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Old North State Trust LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at $37,000. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ACN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Accenture from $369.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $374.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.63.

Accenture Stock Performance

ACN stock traded up $5.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $382.10. 473,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,938,237. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $386.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $363.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $335.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.20.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.32, for a total value of $766,562.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,445,775.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.32, for a total value of $766,562.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,445,775.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,551 shares of company stock valued at $9,739,791. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Read More

