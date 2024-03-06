Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd Buys 20,497 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 70.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,727 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,497 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up about 4.4% of Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 220.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 312 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Trading Down 0.5 %

NKE stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.80. The company had a trading volume of 5,005,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,402,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $148.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.62 and a 200 day moving average of $103.89. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $128.68.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.24.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

