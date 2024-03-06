Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (EDF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 8th

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 18.5% per year over the last three years.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE:EDF traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.05. 154,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,514. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $5.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.33.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.
