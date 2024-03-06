Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (EDF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 8th

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 18.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:EDF traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.05. 154,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,514. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $5.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDF. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $1,084,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,135,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 96,187 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 31,874 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

