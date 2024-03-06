DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

DiamondRock Hospitality has a dividend payout ratio of 25.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect DiamondRock Hospitality to earn $1.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.9%.

Shares of DRH stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.68. 941,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,718,529. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.31 and a 200 day moving average of $8.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $9.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.60.

DiamondRock Hospitality ( NYSE:DRH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.14). DiamondRock Hospitality had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $263.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

DRH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 10.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

