PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (PCK) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 8th

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0215 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PCK traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.84. The company had a trading volume of 34,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,479. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.54. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a one year low of $4.85 and a one year high of $6.33.

Get PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCK. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter worth $201,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,362,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 23.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,494 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 47,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 253.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,450 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 22,540 shares during the last quarter.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.