Target (NYSE:TGT) PT Raised to $170.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the retailer’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential downside of 2.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Target from $157.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Target from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.15.

Get Target alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TGT

Target Stock Performance

Shares of Target stock traded up $6.55 on Wednesday, hitting $175.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,626,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,952,936. Target has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $175.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $80.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,943,336 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,400,830,000 after purchasing an additional 415,630 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Target by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,570,634 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,725,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,881 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Target by 95,980.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518,448 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Target by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,163,864 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,447,538,000 after acquiring an additional 868,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,531,846 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,357,525,000 after acquiring an additional 137,180 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.