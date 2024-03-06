Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Gap Up to $23.81

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.81, but opened at $25.75. Palantir Technologies shares last traded at $25.38, with a volume of 50,481,474 shares.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLTR. Jefferies Financial Group raised Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.71.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.82 and its 200 day moving average is $17.96. The company has a market cap of $58.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 289.25, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 2.82.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $608.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.48 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $124,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 191,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,777,314.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $124,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,777,314.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $1,178,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 752,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,743,166.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 371,689 shares of company stock valued at $8,660,474 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,931,000 after acquiring an additional 28,563,749 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,052,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,395,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,650,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,614,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

