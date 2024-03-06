Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 515,738 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,250 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $107,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.79.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $241.92 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $245.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $222.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

