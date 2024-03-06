Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $244.05 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,566,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,348 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.8% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of Johnson & Johnson worth $244,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 643,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,501,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 75,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,758,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,843,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,594,000 after purchasing an additional 430,445 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 702,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,267,000 after acquiring an additional 29,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.6% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on JNJ. UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $170.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.31.

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,655,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,120,750. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $144.95 and a 52-week high of $175.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 37.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.47%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

