Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,239 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $12,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 66.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,147,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,251,000 after purchasing an additional 854,224 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 8.4% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 366,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,843,000 after purchasing an additional 28,309 shares in the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP grew its position in Marvell Technology by 176.5% during the third quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 1,457,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,977,000 after acquiring an additional 930,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 8.0% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.57, for a total transaction of $297,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,415,988.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,730 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.57, for a total transaction of $297,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,415,988.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,506,090 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 4.5 %

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Shares of MRVL traded up $3.56 on Wednesday, hitting $82.29. 7,051,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,789,180. The company has a market capitalization of $71.14 billion, a PE ratio of -121.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.90. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $82.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -36.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.52.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Articles

