Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Price Target Raised to $11.00 at Morgan Stanley

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Viavi Solutions stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,780,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,193,798. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 557.50 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average is $9.16. Viavi Solutions has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Viavi Solutions will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 8,374 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $73,858.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,366.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 7.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,659 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,949 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,180 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 90,731 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

