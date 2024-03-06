Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.110-0.120 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $61.7 million-$62.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $61.6 million. Ooma also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.510-0.550 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on OOMA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ooma from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Ooma from $16.00 to $14.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Ooma from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $14.50 price objective (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Ooma in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Shares of OOMA stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.11. 44,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.23. Ooma has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $15.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.04 million, a PE ratio of 128.43 and a beta of 0.82.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Ooma had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 1.88%. The company had revenue of $59.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ooma will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric B. Stang purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $98,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 388,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,823,031.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Ooma by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Ooma by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ooma by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ooma by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Ooma by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

