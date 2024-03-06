Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Sells 4,752 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lowered its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 403,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,752 shares during the period. Schlumberger makes up 1.1% of Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $23,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 1,355.9% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

SLB stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,110,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,542,904. The firm has a market cap of $71.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.80. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $42.73 and a 1-year high of $62.12.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 34.25%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.87.

In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,688,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 261,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,688,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total value of $977,594.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,782,747.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,441 shares of company stock worth $8,972,947 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

