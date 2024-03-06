Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Cito Capital Group LLC

Cito Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Cito Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

C has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Citigroup from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.03.

Shares of NYSE C traded up $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,512,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,767,523. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $57.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

