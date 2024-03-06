Cito Capital Group LLC Purchases 2,000 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Cito Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Snider Financial Group bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at about $185,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,464,736 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $788,570,000 after buying an additional 5,188,456 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 40.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $437,387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164,698 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,399,480 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $631,228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $74,934,000. Institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

Barrick Gold Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE GOLD traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.95. 11,526,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,038,547. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.57. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $20.75.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

