PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Cito Capital Group LLC

Cito Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 7.9% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 281,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,801,000 after acquiring an additional 20,593 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,639,000. Investment House LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 10.8% in the second quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 179,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,953,000 after acquiring an additional 17,393 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 27,070.0% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 27,170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 27,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in PayPal by 17.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 820,009 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,938,000 after acquiring an additional 119,576 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,396,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,549,363. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $79.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.29. The company has a market capitalization of $62.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Insider Activity

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna upped their price target on PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Argus cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.63.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

