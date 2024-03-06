Worth Venture Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 14,200 Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 166.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,866,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,858,000 after purchasing an additional 9,279,874 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 14.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,722,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263,394 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at $83,248,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,287,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $931,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 274,965.9% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,168,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167,607 shares in the last quarter. 49.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Annaly Capital Management news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of Annaly Capital Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $951,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,606,785.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NLY shares. Jonestrading raised their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.07.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Up 1.7 %

NLY stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.53. 1,454,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,713,764. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.72. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $21.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.54.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.02%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

