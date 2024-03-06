Worth Venture Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT)

Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT – Free Report) by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,192 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Gilat Satellite Networks worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 736.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 695,690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 612,515 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,833,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,389,000 after acquiring an additional 542,800 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 381.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 451,343 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 357,609 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 701,302 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after acquiring an additional 339,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC boosted its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 1,063.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 319,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilat Satellite Networks alerts:

Gilat Satellite Networks Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of GILT traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.79. The company had a trading volume of 312,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.26. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $7.16. The company has a market capitalization of $327.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gilat Satellite Networks ( NASDAQ:GILT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. Gilat Satellite Networks had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $75.61 million for the quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised Gilat Satellite Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GILT

About Gilat Satellite Networks

(Free Report)

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.