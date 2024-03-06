Worth Venture Partners LLC Acquires 4,200 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EQC. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 89.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 30.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 18.2% in the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EQC traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.75. The stock had a trading volume of 223,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,292. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.06 and its 200-day moving average is $18.95. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.24. Equity Commonwealth has a 52 week low of $17.93 and a 52 week high of $21.49.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

