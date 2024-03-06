Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Invests $584,000 in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Gartner during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 10.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 141,851 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,692,000 after purchasing an additional 12,972 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 32.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,817 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,620,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 60.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 323,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $111,183,000 after acquiring an additional 122,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the third quarter worth $242,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Gartner stock traded up $5.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $465.72. The stock had a trading volume of 37,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,274. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $454.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $407.59. The stock has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a PE ratio of 42.04, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $292.60 and a 12 month high of $474.64.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 156.35%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.55, for a total value of $116,137.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,777.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.37, for a total value of $2,050,352.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,055,162.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.55, for a total transaction of $116,137.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,777.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,998 shares of company stock worth $10,570,667. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.25.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

