Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Shares Bought by Worth Venture Partners LLC

Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Free Report) by 903.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,775 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Assertio worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Assertio in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Assertio in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Assertio in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Assertio in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Assertio by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 6,009 shares during the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assertio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASRT traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.89. The company had a trading volume of 206,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,554. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.67. The stock has a market cap of $83.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.96. Assertio Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $8.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Assertio from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ASRT

Assertio Company Profile

(Free Report)

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, rheumatology, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral and suppository solution for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

Featured Articles

