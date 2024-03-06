Worth Venture Partners LLC Buys 19,045 Shares of BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY)

Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 336,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,045 shares during the quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned about 2.03% of BrainsWay worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in BrainsWay by 130.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BrainsWay during the third quarter worth $28,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in BrainsWay during the second quarter worth $73,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in BrainsWay during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in BrainsWay during the first quarter worth $55,000. 30.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on BrainsWay from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James downgraded BrainsWay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

BrainsWay Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of BWAY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.24. 223,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,451. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.15. BrainsWay Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $7.61.

BrainsWay Profile

Brainsway Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

