NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) Shares Purchased by Worth Venture Partners LLC

Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Free Report) by 27.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned 0.18% of NVE worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVEC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVE by 97.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVE by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NVE by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVE by 54.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVE by 21.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,764,000 after purchasing an additional 56,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

Get NVE alerts:

NVE Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVEC traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.73. The company had a trading volume of 10,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,267. NVE Co. has a 1-year low of $64.14 and a 1-year high of $100.19. The firm has a market cap of $414.08 million, a PE ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.66.

NVE Announces Dividend

NVE ( NASDAQ:NVEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 32.31% and a net margin of 60.66%. The company had revenue of $6.76 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 26th. NVE’s payout ratio is 89.69%.

NVE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.