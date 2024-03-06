Worth Venture Partners LLC Raises Position in Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI)

Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 282,266 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,244 shares during the quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC’s holdings in Iteris were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITI. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Iteris during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iteris during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iteris during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iteris during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Iteris during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Iteris alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO J. Joseph Bergera sold 13,450 shares of Iteris stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $67,653.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,957.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Iteris news, CEO J. Joseph Bergera sold 13,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $67,653.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,957.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Samjo Management, Llc sold 72,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $385,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,320,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,879,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,164 shares of company stock valued at $662,009. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Iteris Price Performance

Shares of Iteris stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,865. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.61. Iteris, Inc. has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $5.49. The stock has a market cap of $221.42 million, a P/E ratio of 84.83 and a beta of 0.68.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Iteris had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $42.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Iteris, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITI has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Iteris from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Iteris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ITI

Iteris Company Profile

(Free Report)

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.