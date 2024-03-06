Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (HVT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on March 26th

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.

Haverty Furniture Companies has raised its dividend by an average of 15.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Haverty Furniture Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 34.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Haverty Furniture Companies to earn $3.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.0%.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

Haverty Furniture Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HVT traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.34. 25,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,590. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.44 million, a PE ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.74 and its 200 day moving average is $31.94. Haverty Furniture Companies has a one year low of $25.05 and a one year high of $37.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Haverty Furniture Companies

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John Linwood Gill sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $129,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,477 shares in the company, valued at $535,008.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Haverty Furniture Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 42,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 108.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 4.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

(Get Free Report)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names, as well as private label Skye name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.