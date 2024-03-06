PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:PDI)

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.2205 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE PDI traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,055,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,562. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.87 and a 200 day moving average of $17.90. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a one year low of $15.45 and a one year high of $19.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 86,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 29,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 81,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 11,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 199.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 22,285 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.

