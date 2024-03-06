PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.22 on April 1st

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.2205 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of PDI stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.28. 923,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,559,285. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.90. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a 12 month low of $15.45 and a 12 month high of $19.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDI. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 157.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 227.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter.

About PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.

