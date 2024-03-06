JT Stratford LLC Buys New Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

JT Stratford LLC bought a new stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $411,828,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 143.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,465,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,819 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 2,693.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,559 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Hershey by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,352,000 after purchasing an additional 964,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hershey by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,160,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,458,000 after purchasing an additional 465,423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Price Performance

HSY stock opened at $188.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.97. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $178.82 and a 1 year high of $276.88. The firm has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.73.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.07. Hershey had a return on equity of 51.79% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.37 dividend. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut Hershey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler cut Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hershey from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on HSY

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total value of $396,170.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,624.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total value of $396,170.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,624.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total value of $89,938.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at $369,681.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,669. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.