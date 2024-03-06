J-Long Group Limited Plans — Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:JL)

J-Long Group Limited (NASDAQ:JL – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Thursday, February 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Tuesday, March 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.

J-Long Group Stock Down 24.1 %

NASDAQ:JL traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $2.02. 7,456,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,072,957. J-Long Group has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $29.95.

J-Long Group Company Profile

J-Long Group Limited is an established distributor of reflective and non-reflective garment trims including, among others, heat transfers, fabrics, woven labels and tapes, sewing badges, piping, zipper pullers and drawcords. J-Long Group Limited is based in HONG KONG.

