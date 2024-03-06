PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:PZC)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZCGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0295 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Stock Up 0.4 %

PZC traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.85. 12,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,182. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $8.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the second quarter worth $41,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the first quarter worth $78,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 22.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the first quarter worth $189,000.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

