PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (PML) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 8th

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0395 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PML traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.48. 75,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,640. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.12. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $9.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 909,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,219,000 after purchasing an additional 27,956 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 327,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 88,018 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 8.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 291,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 23,806 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 280,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 143,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 2,373.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 270,428 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 259,496 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

