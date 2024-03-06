Cito Capital Group LLC Purchases 300 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cito Capital Group LLC raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 1.1% of Cito Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Cito Capital Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 59,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,146,000 after buying an additional 10,005 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its position in PepsiCo by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.82. 2,081,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,626,072. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The firm has a market cap of $225.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.77.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

