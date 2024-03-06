PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (PCN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 8th

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.54. The company had a trading volume of 93,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,392. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $14.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.05 and a 200 day moving average of $12.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 8.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 59,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $4,251,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $749,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 6.6% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,783 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period.

About PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

