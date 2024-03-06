Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2024

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODDGet Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.490-1.540 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $620.0 million-$630.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $591.6 million. Oddity Tech also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.470-0.500 EPS.

Oddity Tech Price Performance

Oddity Tech stock traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,376,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,133. Oddity Tech has a one year low of $24.12 and a one year high of $56.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Oddity Tech from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Oddity Tech from $57.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Oddity Tech from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oddity Tech

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Oddity Tech during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Oddity Tech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Oddity Tech during the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Oddity Tech by 4,139.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Oddity Tech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000.

About Oddity Tech

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt beauty and wellness industries. The company serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, deploying data science to identify consumer needs, and developing solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

Featured Articles

