Worth Venture Partners LLC Sells 99,021 Shares of TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA)

Worth Venture Partners LLC decreased its holdings in TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Free Report) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,021 shares during the period. TELA Bio accounts for approximately 1.5% of Worth Venture Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned 1.28% of TELA Bio worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 194.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 346,628 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 925,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after acquiring an additional 46,201 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its position in TELA Bio by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 491,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in TELA Bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,756,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its position in TELA Bio by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 490,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 74,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of TELA Bio in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of TELA Bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TELA traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.36. 144,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,770. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.82. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.23 and a 12-month high of $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 5.36.

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

