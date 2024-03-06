Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd Acquires 927 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Albemarle accounts for about 2.8% of Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Albemarle by 124,405.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,664,050,000 after purchasing an additional 104,426,113 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Albemarle by 33.8% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,381,656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $754,405,000 after purchasing an additional 853,971 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Albemarle by 142.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,043,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $177,499,000 after purchasing an additional 612,963 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Albemarle by 6.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,157,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,265,928,000 after purchasing an additional 575,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Albemarle by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,378,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $299,021,000 after purchasing an additional 432,155 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on ALB shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Albemarle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Albemarle from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.21.

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of Albemarle stock traded up $9.61 on Wednesday, hitting $119.01. 8,325,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,454,382. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.27. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $106.69 and a 1-year high of $257.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 11.99%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

