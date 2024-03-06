scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) Stock Holdings Boosted by Worth Venture Partners LLC

Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 539,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,328 shares during the period. scPharmaceuticals accounts for about 2.3% of Worth Venture Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned 1.50% of scPharmaceuticals worth $3,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 6,787 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 191,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 46.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 11,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 47,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 15,740 shares during the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SCPH traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.87. 97,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 9.53 and a quick ratio of 8.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.07. scPharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.63 and a 1-year high of $12.75.

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through an on-body infusor for treatment of congestion in patients with heart failure.

